Kylie Jenner felt like an 'outcast' during school years

Kylie Jenner has never been to a prom and felt sad that her friends enjoyed this experience without her.

Kylie Jenner has always found it hard to relate to others and felt like an "outcast" when she was growing up.

The reality TV star is gearing up to unveil her new show, Life of Kylie, a spin-off of her famous family's E! Entertainment series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek clip from the premiere, which airs on Sunday (06Aug17) in the United States, the 19-year-old spoke about how she felt different when she was in her early teenage years.

"I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast, I guess in a lot of ways, growing up," she confessed."And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world. I do feel like an outcast."

Kylie, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, was aged only nine when she first appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has been in the spotlight ever since.

As well as sharing insight into her upbringing, the first episode sees Kylie surprise a boy called Albert Ochoa at his prom. And the event was especially poignant for the brunette star, as she had never been to a dance before, due to being home-schooled for a lot of her childhood.

Talking to her personal assistant, Kylie explained that she couldn't bear to see pictures of her friends at their prom.

"It was really sad, actually. I had to unfollow all my friends," she said unhappily.

"They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn't see it, you know? Because they would always post photos, and they were all at the prom, and I was just like, 'Can't see it.' You know? It just made me sad."

