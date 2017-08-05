  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Kylie Jenner felt like an 'outcast' during school years

Kylie Jenner felt like an 'outcast' during school years

Kylie Jenner felt like an 'outcast' during school years
Kylie Jenner
Posted by Cover Media on August 5, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Kylie Jenner has never been to a prom and felt sad that her friends enjoyed this experience without her.

Kylie Jenner has always found it hard to relate to others and felt like an "outcast" when she was growing up.

The reality TV star is gearing up to unveil her new show, Life of Kylie, a spin-off of her famous family's E! Entertainment series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek clip from the premiere, which airs on Sunday (06Aug17) in the United States, the 19-year-old spoke about how she felt different when she was in her early teenage years.

"I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast, I guess in a lot of ways, growing up," she confessed."And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world. I do feel like an outcast."

Kylie, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, was aged only nine when she first appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has been in the spotlight ever since.

As well as sharing insight into her upbringing, the first episode sees Kylie surprise a boy called Albert Ochoa at his prom. And the event was especially poignant for the brunette star, as she had never been to a dance before, due to being home-schooled for a lot of her childhood.

Talking to her personal assistant, Kylie explained that she couldn't bear to see pictures of her friends at their prom.

"It was really sad, actually. I had to unfollow all my friends," she said unhappily.

"They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn't see it, you know? Because they would always post photos, and they were all at the prom, and I was just like, 'Can't see it.' You know? It just made me sad."

© Cover Media

Related news

Hackers target Kylie Jenner's Snapchat and threaten to expose nude pictures

Posted on 24/07/2017
Kylie Jenner has become the latest victim of social media hackers.

Kylie Jenner sued over Life of Kylie promos

Posted on 26/07/2017
Sarah Pope claims her artwork was copied and used on social media and in a commercial for Life of Kylie.

Kim Kardashian in nostalgic visit to first reality TV home

Posted on 30/07/2017
The owners of Kim Kardashian's old Beverly Hills home have kept the property identical to what it looked like when the reality star lived there.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Famous Love Songs Reimagined as Stephen King Novels

All photo albums

Facebook