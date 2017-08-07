Kylie Jenner has 'lost parts' of herself through being famous

Share

Kylie Jenner visited a therapist as she struggled with aspects of fame during the season premiere of Life of Kylie on Sunday night (06Aug17).

Kylie Jenner feels as though she's "lost parts" of herself through portraying a certain persona to the rest of the world.

The 19-year-old reality star has been in the public eye since the tender age of nine, thanks to her family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has since landed her own spin-off show, Life of Kylie, the first episode of which aired on Sunday night (06Aug17).

During the premiere, Kylie was seen struggling with her luxurious lifestyle, and even sat down with a therapist to discuss the issues she has with being so famous.

"I don't know what its like to live a normal life," she mused. "I feel like when you grow up on camera, people feel like they know you. I started filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians when I was nine years old. I really don't know what it's like to not know what I am.

"I feel like I've lost parts of myself... I'm putting up a version of myself to the world that isn't really me."

While Kylie first shot to fame through her family's E! series, she has since forged a successful career for herself with her Kylie Cosmetics line and various merchandising deals. She also has a strong social media presence, and frequently posts images on Instagram or Snapchat, but admitted during a chat with best friend Jordyn Woods later in the show that she always worries her time in the spotlight is going to come to an end.

"I just feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think. I'm getting that bug again, where I just want to run away. I just don't know who I'm doing it for," she said. "Like, I see Kendall (Jenner, sister) and Bella (Hadid, model friend) and Hailey (Baldwin, model friend), and they're just out here everyday, they just put their outfits together. They're made for this, which isn't a bad thing. They look so good everyday. Sometimes I wish I could do what they do. But like, that's not me.

"I don't want my picture taken. I don't want people to see what outfit I'm wearing. The only reason why I keep it up a little bit is because of Kylie Cosmetics, but it's like so much pressure. I want to grow as a person in the way I want to grow, and the path I want to take."

After making a pact with Jordyn, Kylie then vows to "just live".

© Cover Media