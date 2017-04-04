  • Home
Kylie Jenner lip syncs to Tyga's new songs amid split rumors

Kylie Jenner and Tyga
Posted by Cover Media on April 4, 2017 at 8:30 am
Neither Kylie Jenner and Tyga have commented on the split rumors.

Kylie Jenner showed support for her rumored ex Tyga by lip syncing to his songs on Snapchat on Monday (03Apr17).

It was claimed on Monday that Kylie and Tyga had cooled off their romance in recent weeks and are currently on a break, although a source told People.com that it may just be one of the couple's frequent temporary splits.

But regardless of their relationship status, Kylie showed she will continue to support her on-off beau, as she took to the social media site to share videos of herself singing along to Tyga‘s Act Ghetto and 100's, which he released on Soundcloud earlier on Monday.

Lyrics for Act Ghetto include: "She just wanna act ghetto when the cameras flash... Gettin’ checks like Kylie, Yeah, every day I do it.”

Kylie and Tyga, who were last pictured together in March (17), have yet to publicly comment on the split rumors, which emerge just under a year after they last called time on their romance.

"They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together," a source told People.com. "It's definitely possible they'll work things out again."

During Kylie's last split from Tyga, she appeared to move on from the romance by stepping out with another hip-hop star, PartyNextDoor.

"I just needed to see what it was like not being with him (Tyga)," she told Complex magazine of her brief fling with the Canadian artist in October (16). "We (she and Tyga) realized that wasn't what we wanted."

In addition to their controversial eight-year age gap, their relationship was complicated further in early 2016 after Tyga's ex-fiancee Blac Chyna began dating Kylie's half-brother Rob Kardashian.

Rob went on to propose to the model, who is mom to Tyga's four-year-old son King Cairo, and in November (16), Chyna gave birth to Kardashian's daughter, Dream.

