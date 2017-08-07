Kylie Jenner: 'Make-up is my life'

Share

Kylie Jenner re-evaluates her selfies if she gets bad feedback online.

Kylie Jenner's one true passion is make-up.

The 19-year-old star found fame on her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has enabled her to pursue other projects outside of her small screen commitments.

As well as numerous fashion ventures, Kylie has a growing cosmetics empire to her name thanks to her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.

“My passion has always been make-up,” she said on the first episode of her solo program Life of Kylie. “All I would do on YouTube when YouTube first came out was look at make-up tutorials and learn how to do my eyeshadow. I would be the only sixth grader in like, purple eyeshadow. It’s really my only passion - I’ve always known that, but I don’t feel like I’ve realized the extent of it until I launched my own make-up line.”

Life of Kylie debuted on Sunday night (06Aug17), with Kylie opening up about a range of topics while cameras followed her around.

She talked about the pressure she feels to keep up a certain image in the public eye, but Kylie, who was previously criticized for lying about having lip fillers, sounded less certain when she spoke about her relationship with make-up.

“I don’t feel like I need make-up. A lot of the time I feel like I’m not wearing make-up... No, I need make-up,” she decided.

She also admitted there’s a lot of pressure on her to take perfect selfies.

“Posting a selfie is hard because it’s a lot of pressure. It has to be perfect. I check the comments right when I post. If they’re like: ‘What the f**k is this Kylie?’ then I delete that s**t super fast and re-evaluate my decision!” she exclaimed.

