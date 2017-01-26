Kylie Jenner pays lip service to makeup artist to avoid legal battle

Share

The reality TV star loves Vlada Haggerty's creations.

Kylie Jenner has turned to social media in an effort to settle a potential legal battle with a top makeup artist.

Vlada Haggerty threatened to sue the model and reality TV star for passing off images she had created as her own designs, while promoting her cosmetics line.

It appears Jenner has accepted she was in the wrong and she has started acknowledging Vlada's work on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Haggerty claimed Kylie Cosmetics had "a history" of taking her original dripping-lip art and passing it off as Jenner's and Vlada started posting comparison pictures on her own social media at the end of 2016.

One image of a model with gold fingers covering her eyes as she posed with wet cherry red lips was almost identical to one used by Kylie to promote her lip kits.

Haggerty wrote: "Really @kyliecosmetics? Haven't you gotten enough 'inspiration' from me already?"

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started giving shout outs to Haggerty and photographer Julia Kuzmenko on Friday (20Jan17) via her social media pages, but didn't acknowledge she had used the makeup artist's work in the past without crediting her.

"This really is everything," she wrote. "Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladamua!"

And on Tuesday (24Jan17), she shared the image of the gold fingers and cherry-red wet lips and added the caption: "Check out this inspiring photograph from @juliakuzmenko and @vladamua!"

© Cover Media