Kylie Jenner: 'People don't take me seriously as a CEO'

Kylie Jenner feels like "a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old’s body" after becoming a CEO at such a young age.

Kylie Jenner has only just started to feel accepted as a businesswoman, after believing her "age and reputation" worked against her when she started her cosmetics brand.

The reality star, who turned 20 last week (ends13Aug17), opened up about the struggles of becoming a teenage businesswoman during Sunday night's episode of her reality spin-off Life of Kylie.

Kylie has enjoyed huge success with Kylie Cosmetics, which her mum Kris Jenner recently estimated is worth a staggering $420 million (£323 million), but admitted she often struggles to get taken seriously as a boss.

"The majority of 19-year-olds are still in the trying to figure it out stage or college. Me, it’s like, major responsibilities. I feel like a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old’s body," she mused.

"I had the opportunity to make like the coolest make-up line that I’ve always dreamed of. It’s really my only passion. I learned a lot though and just have experienced things that people my age do not even know how to handle. I do feel like people don’t take me seriously as a businesswoman because of my age and my reputation. But I do think they’re starting to. I like to prove people wrong."

Since Kylie launched her famous Lip Kits, there have been countless copycat versions. However, Kylie has made it part of her mission to keep tabs on counterfeits in a bid to take responsibility for her fans' safety.

"A lot of people think I’m not involved, but it’s really important to me to have control over my things," she said of her involvement in anti-counterfeiting measures. "Sometimes I see tweets like, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever bought.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ And I look into it and it’s totally a fake lip kit. I mean, I can tell. I’m thinking about all the kids thinking that this is my product and that it’s safe. Their lips are swelling up and they’re getting blisters and their lips are getting stuck together because there’s glue or gasoline in it.

"It’s just really important to me that something gets done with all of the fake Kylie Lip Kits and the fake products. I just feel a responsibility to take matters into my own hands and at least see this stuff myself. I just don’t want people to think like this is a representation of my product and who I am.”

