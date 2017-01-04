Kylie Jenner quits posting on her app after sex toy blog blunder

Share

Kylie Jenner slammed the "very personal post" shared on her app in which she appeared to admit she and boyfriend Tyga use toys to spice up their sex life.

Kylie Jenner will no longer post on her app after a "very personal" blog about using sex toys went live without her approval.

The 19-year-old reality star surprised fans with a post on the app, which was written from her point of view and appeared to detail how she lavishes attention on her boyfriend Tyga. Suggestions on how to "make your sex life fun," included "spicing things up with lingerie, toys, and massages."

The post was quickly deleted, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie later took to Twitter to vent her frustration over the error.

“From now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore... a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve,” she wrote.

“And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I'm sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied.”

Kylie's app team released a statement after the blunder explaining that the post was "not in Kylie's words".

“This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie's app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie's words, was not Kylie's idea and had not been sent to her for approval,” the statement read.

“We'd like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie's voice. We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”

Fans pay $2.99 (£2.44) to access Kylie's app, which promises "premium paid content from Kylie’s world, bringing you closer to her than ever before”.

And following the teenager's announcement that she will no longer be posting personally on the app, some of her subscribers took to social media to vent their frustrations.

"What's the point of having an app in your name if you don't post on it? Or am I missing something?" one fan wrote, while another added, "So if you won't personally be posting it's not really 'your' app then is it."

© Cover Media