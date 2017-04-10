Kylie Jenner's Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off officially heading to TV

Share

The TV show news comes a week after the star's latest reported split from rapper boyfriend Tyga.

Kylie Jenner's new reality TV spin-off show has officially been picked up by executives at E!.

Life of Kylie will chronicle the 19-year-old as she navigates through her various businesses, including her makeup and clothing lines, and her personal life with family and friends, including Jordyn Woods. The new series will premiere this summer (17).

"These couple (of) years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," she says. "This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."

"Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet," Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President of Programming & Development at E!, adds. "Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life."

The TV show news comes a week after reports suggesting the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her on/off boyfriend Tyga are taking a break surfaced. The rapper has reportedly moved out of her home.

Meanwhile, Kylie and her best pal Jordyn attended a prom in Sacramento, California on Saturday (08Apr17). Jenner was invited by Rio Americano High School student Albert Ochoa and her arrival was captured on video by her date's sister.

"TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT!!!!!!!" she wrote on Twitter.

Jenner shared a photograph of herself and her best pal aboard a private jet, on their way to the prom. It is not clear if any footage was shot for the reality show.

