Kylie Jenner seeking to expand cosmetics line

Make-up maven Kylie Jenner is also considering expanding her retail presence.

Kylie Jenner is looking to expand her cosmetics collection on a major scale.

The reality TV star grew up on her family's show Keeping Up with the Kardashians but has more recently turned her attention to the make-up business, unveiling her first lipstick line back in August 2015.

What started out as a couple of matte lipsticks has quickly snowballed into what's now known as Kylie Cosmetics, with the 20-year-old also planning to unveil foundations and concealers.

“I want to step into that world, which is challenging,” she told WWD of her desire to break into the new category, admitting it's difficult to show accurate colors on her website. "It’s going to be hard to buy concealer online. That’s why I kept pushing it back. (But) I’m up for it.”

Beauty fans can expect her foundation products to begin rolling out towards the end of the year (17), joining her growing range of glosses, metallic powders and eyeshadows. But the brunette beauty insists she has no set calendar of launch dates and is happy to unveil new items, such as her recent Birthday Collection, when she is ready.

Kylie previously tested out the retail market with two pop-up shops in the United States, opening in Los Angeles and New York. With the concept drawing in crowds of fans, she is investigating how she may be able to align the brand with traditional bricks and mortar retail.

“I do want stores, my own store... I don’t know how we’re going to do it,” she shared. “I think it’s time people walk into a store and see Kylie Cosmetics... I do want that but we haven’t figured out exactly how we’re going to do that and what approach we're going to take.”

© Cover Media