Kylie Jenner shows off curves in sexy new photoshoot

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has posed up a storm for GQ Mexico.

Kylie Jenner has shown off her famous curves in a sexy new photoshoot for GQ Mexico magazine.

The reality TV star and make-up maven is known for her edgy sense of personal style and ability to pull off just about any fashion trend.

But for her latest shoot Kylie has left little to the imagination, posing up a storm in just a skimpy gray bikini.

One image sees the 19-year-old showing off her figure while standing next to a pile of wood logs. In another snap, she lies on a marble floor and gazes into the camera with her arm extended over head, while a close-up shot focuses on her face and famous pout.

The images were taken by photographer Mike Rosenthal and though Kylie is known for her Lip Kit range, she wore little cosmetics in the shoot, opting for a natural look. The brunette beauty also kept her signature tresses long and loose, having the strands draped over one shoulder to allow her cleavage to take center stage in the snaps.

Meanwhile, over the weekend (15-16Jul17) Kylie also announced that she is collaborating with her older half-brother Rob Kardashian on a new sock line. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been running apparel brand Arthur George for a couple of years, but has now asked his stylish sibling to add her touch to the range.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie posted multiple snaps of Arthur George socks with her face emblazoned on them, as well as a design which is dotted with images of a fist giving the middle finger.

The Kylie x Arthur George sock designs are priced from $15 (£12).

© Cover Media