  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Kylie Jenner unveils sunglasses line with Quay Australia

Kylie Jenner unveils sunglasses line with Quay Australia

Kylie Jenner unveils sunglasses line with Quay Australia
Kylie Jenner
Posted by Cover Media on June 27, 2017 at 4:00 am
The star previously co-created her own range of eyewear with her sister for their own-named brand.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is expanding her business empire by teaming up with bosses at Quay Australia for her own sunglasses line.

Kim Kardashian's little sister has already established herself as a make-up maven, thanks to her hugely-popular Kylie Cosmetics range, while she also designs clothes for the KENDALL + KYLIE label, with her sibling Kendall Jenner, and is a spokesmodel for Puma.

Now the 19-year-old is branching out with another new venture with officials at Quay Australia, which is based in Melbourne.

The capsule collection, named Quay x Kylie, features four limited-edition styles, including aviators and cat eye-styled frames. The sunglasses retail from $75 will go on sale worldwide from 11 July (17).

"We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie," Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond tells WWD.com. "Her social media influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate."

And the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular reveals she's been a fan of the brand for quite a while.

"I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time," she says.

Kylie already has some experience designing eyewear - she and model Kendall also created a line of sunglasses for their own-named brand, which they released in January (17).

Announcing the accessory additions last year (16), the sisters said, "We're pleased to offer our new collection of sunglasses. Eyewear is the finishing touch that elevates any look. We can't wait for our customers to see the world through our eyes."

© Cover Media

Related news

Kim Kardashian to launch her own beauty brand 

Posted on 14/06/2017
Kim Kardashian is set to unveil her full KKW Beauty line on 21 June (17).

Kim Kardashian anticipating huge demand for debut beauty line 

Posted on 19/06/2017
Kim Kardashian will unveil her KKW Beauty cream contour kit and highlighters on Wednesday (21Jun17).

Kim Kardashian's debut make-up line sells out in minutes

Posted on 22/06/2017
Kim Kardashian is set to rake in millions of dollars after her first KKW Beauty collection sold out on Wednesday (21Jun17).

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

He spent $70,000 to look like Ken

All photo albums

Facebook