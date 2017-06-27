Kylie Jenner unveils sunglasses line with Quay Australia

Share

The star previously co-created her own range of eyewear with her sister for their own-named brand.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is expanding her business empire by teaming up with bosses at Quay Australia for her own sunglasses line.

Kim Kardashian's little sister has already established herself as a make-up maven, thanks to her hugely-popular Kylie Cosmetics range, while she also designs clothes for the KENDALL + KYLIE label, with her sibling Kendall Jenner, and is a spokesmodel for Puma.

Now the 19-year-old is branching out with another new venture with officials at Quay Australia, which is based in Melbourne.

The capsule collection, named Quay x Kylie, features four limited-edition styles, including aviators and cat eye-styled frames. The sunglasses retail from $75 will go on sale worldwide from 11 July (17).

"We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie," Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond tells WWD.com. "Her social media influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate."

And the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular reveals she's been a fan of the brand for quite a while.

"I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time," she says.

Kylie already has some experience designing eyewear - she and model Kendall also created a line of sunglasses for their own-named brand, which they released in January (17).

Announcing the accessory additions last year (16), the sisters said, "We're pleased to offer our new collection of sunglasses. Eyewear is the finishing touch that elevates any look. We can't wait for our customers to see the world through our eyes."

