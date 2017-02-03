Kylie Minogue confirms split from fiance

Kylie Minogue confirms split from fiance
Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse
Posted by Cover Media on February 3, 2017 at 11:30 am
Kylie Minogue has told fans on Instagram: "Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Kylie Minogue has called off her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse.

The unlucky-in-love singer, 48, whose famous exes have included Michael Hutchence and Halle Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez, took to Instagram on Friday (03Feb17) to confirm reports she had ended her engagement to the 29-year-old actor.

"#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life," she wrote alongside a picture of a sunrise. "Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises"

The split was first reported in Britain's The Sun newspaper on Thursday night (02Feb17), with sources claiming Joshua had been thrown out of her London home because she was unhappy about his friendship with Spanish actress Marta Milans, 34, who he became close to while filming U.S. drama No Tomorrow in Vancouver, Canada last year (16).

The Can’t Get You Out of My Head star was recently spotted without her engagement ring, and sources told The Sun Kylie is "absolutely devastated" and "totally heartbroken".

The news of the break-up comes a little over two months after Kylie was photographed appearing to be in tears during a meeting with a friend at a Sydney hotel in November (16).

The singer and Sasse met on the set of U.S. TV show Galavant in the summer of 2015 and announced their engagement in Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper in February, 2016.

She revealed last year (16) that they wouldn't be getting married until same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia. Joshua created the Say I Do Down Under campaign last year calling for a change to the law.

© Cover Media

Related news

Teacher's advice turned Pitbull's life around

Posted on 03/02/2017
The star wants to be remembered as a guy who cared.

Steve Aoki: 'My fashion line is a political statement'

Posted on 03/02/2017
The DJ has praised artist David Choe for his contribution to the new Dim Mak line.

Gabrielle Union: 'Saying no is key to stress-free life'

Posted on 03/02/2017
The star is not ruling out Botox in future.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

12 Easy DIY Party Decorations for Your Super Bowl Bash

All photo albums

Facebook