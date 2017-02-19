Kylie Minogue's ex-fiance Joshua Sasse ‘is begging for a second chance’

Share

Kylie Minogue’s ex Joshua Sasse can't get the singer out of his head.

Kylie Minogue's ex-fiance Joshua Sasse is reportedly bombarding the singer with texts and calls in a desperate bid to reunite with the heartbroken singer.

The hitmaker called off her engagement to the 29-year-old actor amid reports she was unhappy about his close friendship with Spanish actress Marta Milans, who he spent time with while filming U.S. drama No Tomorrow in Vancouver, Canada last year (16).

The Can’t Get You Out of My Head star confirmed she and Joshua had split in February (17) after she was spotted without her engagement ring.

Despite the cheating allegations and a very public dumping, friends close to the star say Kylie’s ex is back in touch and begging for another chance.

"Kylie is pretty cut up after what happened," an insider told Heat magazine. "She's a wreck and it's so much harder to move on when he's still trying to contact her. Josh says he was selfish and wrong and wants to make it up to her. Kylie's been gracious towards him in public, which he thinks means he still has a chance of getting her back."

The 48-year-old split from Joshua exactly a year after getting engaged. The Aussie pop star met Josh on the set of TV show Galavant in 2015 and they announced their engagement in Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper in February (16) the following year. He later created the Say I Do Down Under campaign calling for same-sex marriage to be legalized in Australia and the couple revealed they wouldn't marry until there was a change to the law, though Joshua has now walked away from the movement.

Although Kylie tweeted the pair wished “only the best” for each other, the Spinning Around singer is said to still be "really angry" and has no plans to forgive Josh.

"It seems like she's finally realized she was doing all the work in the relationship - paying for holidays, letting him live in her £10 million London house, flying all over the world to see him,” the source said, adding: "She won't take Josh's calls or respond to his messages or emails, and is talking about changing her number. She feels like an idiot and just wants to ensure she never has to see him again."

The unlucky in love singer has previously dated late singer Michael Hutchence and Halle Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

