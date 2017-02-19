Kylie Minogue still open for love after heartbreaking split from ex-fiance

Share

The pop star is a "glass half full" kind of person.

Singer Kylie Minogue is looking forward to falling in love again following her heartbreaking split from Joshua Sasse.

The Can't Get You Out of My Head hitmaker confirmed earlier this month (Feb17) she has ended her engagement with the British actor after dating for over a year.

Although the break-up was an emotionally tough experience, Kylie is still feeling very optimistic about her love life moving forward.

"It wasn't meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience," she told the Sunday Herald Sun.

Minogue dated Halle Berry's ex-husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, for four years until their split in 2007 and she was also with model Andres Velencoso for five years until they parted ways in 2013.

Despite her lack of luck in the love department, she is still happy with how things have turned out for her personally and has no regrets.

“I try to see the glass half full," the 48-year-old explained. "I haven’t had the white picket fence and happy ever after in my life so far, but perhaps that’s just not my destiny."

"I know love and I love to love," Kylie added.

The Australian superstar took to Instagram on Friday (03Feb17) to confirm reports she had ended her engagement to 29-year-old actor Sasse, insisting they had parted ways amicably.

"#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life," she wrote alongside a picture of a sunrise. "Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises"

