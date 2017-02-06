Kylie Minogue wins latest round of Kylie Jenner copyright battle - report

Share

Kylie Jenner and Kylie Minogue have been battling it out for use of their famous first name,

The U.S. reality star filed paperwork with officials at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2015, aiming to register 'Kylie' as a trademark for various business purposes.

However in February last year (16), lawyers for the Australian pop star registered their opposition to Jenner's plan, stating that her trademark application would "bring on confusion for both the celebrities and their brands."

According to editors at Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper, late last month (26Jan17), U.S. Trademark Office officials sided with Minogue and refused to accept Jenner's application to use the Kylie trademark.

The I Should Be So Lucky singer, 48, has trademarked her name for use in education and entertainment ventures and is concerned Jenner could tarnish her brand.

In last year's (16) filing, Minogue's legal representative refers to Kim Kardashian's younger sister as a "secondary reality television personality" and also raises concerns about Jenner's social media activity.

"Ms. Jenner is active on social media where her photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts have drawn criticism from Disability Rights and African-American communities," her attorney wrote.

In December 2015, the 19-year-old caused controversy after posing in a wheelchair for an Interview magazine shoot. Jenner is reported to be appealing the decision.

The good legal news comes as Kylie revealed she'd split from her fiance Josh Sasse.

"Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote on Instagram last Friday (03Feb17). "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons."

