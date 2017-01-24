La La Land becomes one of the most nominated films in Oscars history

Share

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle all scored individual nominations.

La La Land has become one of the most Oscar-nominated movies of all time after landing 14 nods for the 2017 Academy Awards.

The movie musical received 14 mentions in the nominations shortlist on Tuesday morning (24Jan17), tying it with fellow record holders, 1997's Titanic and 1950's All About Eve, which also achieved 14. It has also surpassed Mary Poppins' record of 13 to become the most Oscar nominated musical.

It was nominated for the coveted Best Picture prize, which will be a competition between Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, High or Hell Water, Lion, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea.

The musical also garnered nominations in the Best Actress category for Emma Stone, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Damien Chazelle, plus two Best Original Song nods, and a number of technical categories such as Costume and Production Design.

Meryl Streep achieved her 20th Academy Award for Florence Foster Jenkins. She will have a tough battle for the Best Actress prize from Stone, Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), and Natalie Portman (Jackie). The nominees for the male counterpart also include Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic and Fences star Denzel Washington.

Best Supporting Actress nominees include Washington's Fences co-star Viola Davis, Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) while the Best Supporting Actor accolade is a battle between Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Dev Patel (Lion) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals).

The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on 26 February (17) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The nominees are as follows:

Best Picture:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

High or Hell Water

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Best Director:

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villenueve - Arrival

Best Original Screenplay:

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water

Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou - The Lobster

Mike Mills - 20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Luke Davies - Lion

Eric Heisserer - Arrival

Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder - Hidden Figures

August Wilson - Fences

Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney - Moonlight

Best Original Song:

La La Land - Audition (The Fools Who Dream) by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback

La La Land - City of Stars by Justin Hurtwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Moana - How Far I'll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair by Sting, J. Ralph

Best Original Score:

Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

Passengers - Thomas Newman

Best Animated Film:

Kubo and the Two Strings

My Life as a Zucchini

Moana

Zootopia

The Red Turtle

Best Foreign Language Film:

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Documentary Feature:

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

Life, Animated

13th

Best Film Editing:

Arrival - Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts

La La Land - Tom Cross

Moonlight - Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon

Best Cinematography:

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Arrival - Bradford Young

Silence - Rodrigo Prieto

Lion - Greig Fraser

Moonlight - James Laxton

Best Visual Effects:

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Deepwater Horizon

Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Production Design:

Arrival - Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land - David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers - Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena

Best Costume Design:

Allied - Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres

Best Makeup and Hair Styling:

A Man Called Ove - Eva von Bahr, Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow, Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, Christopher Nelson

Best Sound Editing:

Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright

La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully - Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman

Best Sound Mixing:

Arrival - Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, Peter Grace

La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, Mac Ruth

Best Live Action Short:

Ennemis Interieurs - Selim Azzazi

La Femme et le TGV - Timo von Gunten, Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights - Aske Bang, Kim Magnusson

Sing - Kristof Deak, Anna Udvardy

Timecode - Juanjo Gimenez

Best Animated Short Film:

Blind Vaysha - Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats, Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley, Cara Speller

Pearl - Patrick Osborne

Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best Documentary Short:

Extremis - Dan Krauss

4.1 Miles - Daphne Matziaraki

Joe’s Violin - Kahane Cooperman, Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland - Marcel Mettelsiefen, Stephen Ellis

The White Helmets - Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara

