La La Land becomes one of the most nominated films in Oscars history

La La Land has become one of the most Oscar-nominated movies of all time after landing 14 nods for the 2017 Academy Awards.
The movie musical received 14 mentions in the nominations shortlist on Tuesday morning (24Jan17), tying it with fellow record holders, 1997's Titanic and 1950's All About Eve, which also achieved 14. It has also surpassed Mary Poppins' record of 13 to become the most Oscar nominated musical.
It was nominated for the coveted Best Picture prize, which will be a competition between Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, High or Hell Water, Lion, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea.
The musical also garnered nominations in the Best Actress category for Emma Stone, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Damien Chazelle, plus two Best Original Song nods, and a number of technical categories such as Costume and Production Design.
Meryl Streep achieved her 20th Academy Award for Florence Foster Jenkins. She will have a tough battle for the Best Actress prize from Stone, Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), and Natalie Portman (Jackie). The nominees for the male counterpart also include Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic and Fences star Denzel Washington.
Best Supporting Actress nominees include Washington's Fences co-star Viola Davis, Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) while the Best Supporting Actor accolade is a battle between Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Dev Patel (Lion) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals).
The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on 26 February (17) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The nominees are as follows:
Best Picture:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
High or Hell Water
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor:
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
Best Actress:
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Best Director:
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villenueve - Arrival
Best Original Screenplay:
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water
Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou - The Lobster
Mike Mills - 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Luke Davies - Lion
Eric Heisserer - Arrival
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder - Hidden Figures
August Wilson - Fences
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney - Moonlight
Best Original Song:
La La Land - Audition (The Fools Who Dream) by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback
La La Land - City of Stars by Justin Hurtwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Moana - How Far I'll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair by Sting, J. Ralph
Best Original Score:
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
Passengers - Thomas Newman
Best Animated Film:
Kubo and the Two Strings
My Life as a Zucchini
Moana
Zootopia
The Red Turtle
Best Foreign Language Film:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary Feature:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
Life, Animated
13th
Best Film Editing:
Arrival - Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts
La La Land - Tom Cross
Moonlight - Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon
Best Cinematography:
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Arrival - Bradford Young
Silence - Rodrigo Prieto
Lion - Greig Fraser
Moonlight - James Laxton
Best Visual Effects:
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Deepwater Horizon
Kubo and the Two Strings
Best Production Design:
Arrival - Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land - David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Passengers - Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena
Best Costume Design:
Allied - Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
La La Land - Mary Zophres
Best Makeup and Hair Styling:
A Man Called Ove - Eva von Bahr, Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow, Richard Alonzo
Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, Christopher Nelson
Best Sound Editing:
Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli
Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright
La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully - Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman
Best Sound Mixing:
Arrival - Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Claude La Haye
Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, Peter Grace
La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, Mac Ruth
Best Live Action Short:
Ennemis Interieurs - Selim Azzazi
La Femme et le TGV - Timo von Gunten, Giacun Caduff
Silent Nights - Aske Bang, Kim Magnusson
Sing - Kristof Deak, Anna Udvardy
Timecode - Juanjo Gimenez
Best Animated Short Film:
Blind Vaysha - Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time - Andrew Coats, Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Pear Cider and Cigarettes - Robert Valley, Cara Speller
Pearl - Patrick Osborne
Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
Best Documentary Short:
Extremis - Dan Krauss
4.1 Miles - Daphne Matziaraki
Joe’s Violin - Kahane Cooperman, Raphaela Neihausen
Watani: My Homeland - Marcel Mettelsiefen, Stephen Ellis
The White Helmets - Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara
