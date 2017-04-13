La La Land costumes inspire new collection at U.S. retailer

Share

Costume designer Mary Zophres has created a four-piece collection inspired by the movie for Nordstrom’s personal styling service Trunk Club.

La La Land costume designer Mary Zophres is bringing the movie’s style to Nordstrom.

The musical, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a struggling actress and jazz musician, has fast become one of cinema’s most iconic films, despite only being released in late 2016.

It swept the board at the Oscars earlier this year (17), and now fans of the movie are being offered the chance to dress like Emma and Ryan’s characters Mia and Sebastian.

Mary has teamed up with U.S. retailer Nordstrom’s personal styling service Trunk Club, creating a limited-edition four-piece collection inspired by La La Land.

"I thought it was a great opportunity not only for the film, but also I'm really happy that it has inspired and people enjoyed the looks in the movie,” Mary smiled, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Trunk Club’s chief marketing officer Linda Bartman added: "We were completely inspired by Mary's work on La La Land and the way she used essential pieces to create a modern look, but timeless — that's the advice we give our own customers.”

Throughout the movie, which was heavily influenced by old Hollywood musicals like Singin’ in the Rain, Emma donned lots of floaty dresses in block colors, while Ryan scrubbed up well in suits and two-toned brogues.

The new four-piece collection will be made up of two women’s outfits, including a lemon yellow dress reminiscent of Mia’s, and two men’s ensembles.

"(I was) inspired by the color palette and silhouettes of the film, or if I could imagine one of the characters maybe wearing it some point in another scene that wasn't in the movie,” Mary detailed.

© Cover Media