La La Land dominates the BAFTAs

La La Land took home five trophies at the 2017 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday night (12Feb17).
The movie musical scored prizes for Best Film, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Original Music for Justin Hurwitz and Best Cinematography.
Collecting her prize, Emma called the film "one of the greatest working experiences of my life" and alluded to the "divisive" political climate when she said how great it is the film world could come together "to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and help others feel less alone. "
Manchester by the Sea was a double winner with wins for lead actor Casey Affleck and Best Original Screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan, as well as Lion, which took home accolades for Best Adapted Screenplay for Luke Davies and Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel.
Other winners included I, Daniel Blake for Outstanding British Film, Son of Saul for foreign language film, and Kubo and the Two Strings for Best Animation, while Tom Holland was voted the EE Rising Star by the public.
Mel Brooks was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship Award, which was presented to him by Prince William, Nathan Lane, and Simon Pegg.
The ceremony was presented by Stephen Fry at the London's Royal Albert Hall.
The full winners are as follows:
Best Film: La La Land
Outstanding British Film: I, Daniel Blake
Best Director: Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Best Leading Actor: Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Best Leading Actress: Emma Stone - La La Land
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis - Fences
Best Supporting Actor: Dev Patel - Lion
EE Rising Star Award: Tom Holland
Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davies - Lion
Best Original Music: Justin Hurwitz - La La Land
Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings
Best Documentary: 13th
Best Film Not in the English Language: Son of Saul
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh - Under the Shadow
Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren - La La Land
Best Special Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez - The Jungle Book
Best Production Design: Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine - Jackie
Best Makeup and Hair: J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips - Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Sound: Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl - Arrival
Best Editing: John Gilbert - Hacksaw Ridge
Best Short Film: Home
Best Short Animation: A Love Story
BAFTA Fellowship: Mel Brooks
© Cover Media