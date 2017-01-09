La La Land is golden at the Globes

La La Land was the toast of Hollywood on Sunday night (08Jan17) after scoring seven top honors at the Golden Globe Awards.
The film picked up all seven trophies it was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and acting honors for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
The magical movie swept all the non-drama categories, leaving Fences, Elle, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, and Nocturnal Animals to share the drama wins.
Each film picked up an award each, with Moonlight landing Best Picture.
The Night Manager was the big TV winner, picking up three awards, including acting honors for co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, while The People Vs O.J. Simpson and Atlanta were double winners.
The list of 2017 Golden Globe winners is:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
La La Land
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Original Score, Motion Picture
La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Zootopia
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
City Of Stars, La La Land - Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Elle (France)
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The People vs. OJ Simpson
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Cecil B. De Mille Lifetime Achievement Award - Meryl Streep
© Cover Media