La La Land leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Arrival will battle it out for the Best Film gong at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in February (17).
The film, directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, continued its run of success as it picked up 11 nominations from the British film organisation, including Leading Actress and Leading Actor nods for its stars.
But it has some stiff competition if it is to claim Best Film, from Manchester by the Sea and Arrival, as well as Moonlight and I, Daniel Blake.
Casey Affleck was nominated for Leading Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, and will compete against Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals, Ryan for La La Land, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.
Natalie Portman unsurprisingly featured in the Leading Actress nominations for her portrayal of former U.S. First Lady Jackie Kennedy in biopic Jackie, but will have to battle it out against Emma for La La Land, Amy Adams for Arrival, Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins.
The Supporting Actor category is full of big names, including Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water, Dev Patel for Lion, Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins, Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals and Mahershala Ali for Moonlight.
In the Supporting Actress race, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Williams were nominated for their roles in Lion and Manchester by the Sea respectively, while Viola Davis is up for Fences, and British actresses Naomie Harris is recognised for Moonlight and Hayley Squires for I, Daniel Blake.
La La Land's Chazelle is nominated for the Best Director prize, alongside designer turned director Tom Ford for Nocturnal Animals, Ken Loach for I, Daniel Blake, Denis Villenueve for Arrival and Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea.
Ruth Negga, Tom Holland, Lucas Hedges, Laia Costa and Anya Taylor-Joy were previously announced as nominees for the EE Rising Star award at the ceremony, which will take place on 12 February (17) in London's Royal Albert Hall.
Arrival and Ford's Nocturnal Animals both garnered nine nominations as they were announced by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Preacher actor Dominic Cooper at BAFTA headquarters in London, England, on Tuesday (10Jan17).
The main category nominations for the 2017 BAFTA Awards are as follows:
Best Film:
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film:
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Best Leading Actor:
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Best Leading Actress:
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Dev Patel - Lion
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress:
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
EE Rising Star Award:
Laia Costa
Tom Holland
Anya Taylor-Joy
Ruth Negga
Lucas Hedges
Best Director:
Denis Villenueve - Arrival
Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Best Original Screenplay:
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water
Paul Laverty - I, Daniel Blake
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Luke Davies - Lion
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
Eric Heisserer - Arrival
Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan - Hacksaw Ridge
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder - Hidden Figures
