La La Land, Moonlight and Arrival land top Oscar nominations
Posted by BUM on January 24, 2017 at 10:30 am
Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle all scored individual nominations.

Movies including La La Land, Moonlight and Arrival will compete for the coveted Best Picture award at the 2017 Oscars.

The three movies also face competition from Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, High or Hell Water, Lion and Manchester by the Sea for the prestigious prize.

La La Land, which has been a critical and commercial success, continued its awards show streak by leading the nominations on Tuesday morning (24Jan17). The musical also garnered nominations in the Best Actress category for Emma Stone, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Damien Chazelle, plus two Best Original Song nods, and a number of technical categories such as Costume and Production Design.

Emma will compete with Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) for the Best Actress award, while the nominees for the male counterpart also include Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic and Fences star Denzel Washington.

Best Supporting Actress nominees include Washington's Fences co-star Viola Davis, Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) while the Best Supporting Actor accolade is a battle between Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester of the Sea), Dev Patel (Lion) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals).

The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on 26 February (17) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

