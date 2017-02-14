Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence lead stars rallying against Texas 'bathroom bill'

Share

A similar bill passed in North Carolina last year (16) prompted a slew of concert cancellations from acts like Bruce Springsteen and Maroon 5.

Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lawrence are among the stars who have signed an open letter blasting a proposed 'bathroom bill' in Texas.

Musicians including Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Sia, Cyndi Lauper, Sting, Janelle Monae, Kesha, Rita Ora, Carly Rae Jepsen and Mark Ronson have joined forces with actors like Julianne Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Zoe Kravitz, George Takei, and Ewan McGregor to speak out against the new law, which would force transgender residents to use gender-specific restrooms.

The proposal is similar to the controversial House Bill 2 passed in North Carolina last year (16), which sparked outrage among the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and its supporters, and prompted artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, and Nick Jonas to pull concerts in the state as a form of protest.

Now more than 140 celebrities have spoken out once more to urge politicians in Texas to halt a push for the introduction of the so-called 'Bathroom Bill' in their state, insisting the Republican-backed proposal is a "denial of basic human dignity".

The bill has yet to receive a preliminary vote, but the stars are hoping to convince lawmakers to bow to growing public pressure and veto the law.

In a letter addressed to "Texas leaders", published on txtogether.org on Tuesday (14Feb17), the artists express their love of the state's "culture and community", but admit they are "deeply troubled" by the legislation targeting the LGBTQ community.

The message also highlights other proposed legislation which would affect students' privacy rights, "undermine marriage equality", and allow for the legalization of discrimination "on campuses and in public life".

"Bills like these are poison, a barrier between Texas and its future," they write.

The stars vow to "commit to doing everything within our power to make sure all of our fans, crews, and fellow artists feel safe and welcome, wherever we go," and conclude the letter by "asking you to end the needless targeting of LBGTQ people in Texas".

