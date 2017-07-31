Lady Gaga blasts Dr. Luke's defamation case subpoena

Share

The singer is set to give testimony in a three-hour deposition.

Lady Gaga has accused Dr. Luke of trying to "manipulate the truth" after he subpoenaed the singer to testify in his ongoing legal battle with Kesha.

Lawyers for the disgraced music producer, who has been in court with his former protege Kesha since 2014 after she accused him of sexually and verbally abusing her, claim they were forced to subpoena the Born This Way singer following several unsuccessful attempts to get her formal testimony on the record.

"Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha," his lawyer said in a statement to JustJared.com. "This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga."

However, a representative for the Born This Way singer insists she has been cooperative.

"As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process," the representative tells the website. "Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."

Last year (16), evidence of text exchanges between Gaga and Kesha were submitted to the courts as evidence, but the judge sealed the messages, making the content confidential. Now that the subpoena has been issued, Gaga will be required to set a date to appear in-person for a three-hour deposition.

Lady Gaga has been a public supporter of her friend Kesha throughout the Tik Tok singer's legal battle against Dr. Luke.

© Cover Media