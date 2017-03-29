Lady Gaga celebrates birthday with Elton John and Johnny Depp

Share

The singer had a special message to fans as they showered her with birthday wishes online.

Lady Gaga rang in her 31st birthday in style on Tuesday night (28Mar17) by partying with guests including Elton John and Johnny Depp.

The pop superstar hosted a big dinner for her famous friends at Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California, where her new boyfriend, talent agent Christian Carino, was also in attendance to dote on the birthday girl.

Other guests included DJ Samantha Ronson, while Elton's husband David Furnish and their eldest son Zachary joined in the fun, too. Gaga is godmother to the six-year-old and his brother Elijah, four, who did not attend the event.

Earlier in the day, Elton celebrated the Poker Face hitmaker's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

Alongside a black and white photo of the pair, he wrote, "To my glamorous, dearest friend. I wish you the happiest of birthdays ever. Thank-you for being a part of mine. @ladygaga #HappyBirthdayLadyGaga".

Gaga had been among the performers at Elton's 70th birthday bash on Saturday (25Mar17) at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, where she belted out her Born This Way hit and teamed up with Stevie Wonder to deliver a rendition of the soul legend's 1980 classic Happy Birthday.

Meanwhile, Gaga expressed her gratitude for fans' well wishes in a gushing social media post hours before her dinner party, as she reflected on her good fortune.

"I don't know how to thank my fans enough for the love you have shown me over the years and always on my birthday," she wrote. "Today I have focused on smiling about all that I'm grateful for and reflecting on the last ten years of music and performances we have shared together. Thank you for continuing to inspire me to mold my fantasies into reality.

"Embrace your differences, celebrate who you are, it's in the unique parts of you that greatness hides. Don't be afraid to find it. Thank you for the Birthday Wishes. I (Love) You."

