Lady Gaga dazzles in Versace for Super Bowl Halftime show

Lady Gaga wore a number of custom-designed outfits by Versace for her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops when it came to her outfits for the Super Bowl LI Halftime show.

The pop singer opened her halftime set on Sunday night (05Feb17) by singing God Bless America on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, wearing a metallic Versace leotard worn with matching boots and fishnet tights.

Gaga then played a medley of her hits including Born This Way, Telephone, Just Dance, and Bad Romance, and for each number she wore a stunning custom-made costume.

Her long-time stylist Brandon Maxwell worked alongside Italian designer Donatella Versace to create the Super Bowl costumes, which were all covered in rhinestones and showcased 1980s-rocker glam shoulders.

"Versace has been such an important part of her fashion history, so it was such a natural choice to work with them on the costumes," Maxwell told Vogue.com of the collaboration, adding that he ensured the garments were practical for the performance. "They know not only how to design functional costumes that work well for performance, but also that would deliver visually on the spectacle and excitement that a stage like the Super Bowl halftime show deserves."

For one number, Gaga, 30, also wore a white crop top that referenced the style of padding worn underneath the players' jerseys, and paired the look with high-waisted glitter underwear over sheer tights. In addition, her make-up artist Sarah Nicole Tanno amped her beauty look, by giving her a matte red lip, purple eye shadow created with Marc Jacobs Beauty, and also dotted Swarovski crystals around her eyes.

"I took inspiration from all of the iconic looks throughout Gaga's career and just elevated it into something new," she told Billboard. "I wanted her to be able to look at this 10 years from now and have it feel timeless."

