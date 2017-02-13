Lady Gaga goes public with new romance at Grammys afterparty

Share

The relationship is the singer's first since ending her engagement to actor Taylor Kinney last summer (16).

Lady Gaga turned heads at a Grammy Awards afterparty on Sunday (12Feb17) by using the bash to go public with her new man.

The Born This Way hitmaker has reportedly been dating her talent agent, Creative Artists Agency representative Christian Carino, in recent weeks, but their budding romance was only unearthed after Gaga hinted at finding love again during a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday (09Feb17).

Carino joined the singer as she appeared at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, when she performed with Metallica, and although they did not walk the red carpet together, they were side by side as they attended the Interscope Records' post-Grammys bash at the Peppermint Club later on in the night.

According to Us Weekly, the superstar's new relationship turned heads at the event as Gaga and Christian were photographed chatting to fellow guests including John Travolta and Ashlee Simpson, who was accompanied by her husband Evan Ross.

"Christian's assistant was third-wheeling them and everyone was taking photos of the two of them," an eyewitness tells the outlet.

Gaga has yet to properly comment on her new relationship, her first since calling it quits with her now ex-fiance, actor Taylor Kinney, last July (16), but she suggested there was a new man in her life as she discussed her Super Bowl Halftime Show triumph with Seacrest last week.

Asked if she had someone special to help celebrate her big gig in Houston, Texas on 5 February (17), she coyly remarked, "I don't know."

Letting out a nervous laugh, she added, "You know I don't talk about my love life, Ryan! I'm really red. I'm really red and it doesn't go with my outfit!"

