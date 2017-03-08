Lady Gaga kisses boyfriend as she confirms new romance

Share

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino were seen kissing as they left the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Monday (06Mar17) after a date night.

Lady Gaga locked lips with her agent Christian Carino on Monday morning (06Mar17) as she confirmed her new romance.

The Born This Way hit maker was first linked to the Creative Artists Agency representative in February (17), and he joined her at Interscope Records' post-Grammys party on 12 February. However, they made sure they didn't get snapped in the throes of passion at the bash, with their display in the early hours of Monday marking the first time they have been seen cuddling up in public.

A picture obtained by E! News shows a white jumpsuit clad Gaga stealing a kiss from Christian as they left the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Another snap shows the couple holding hands as they exited the venue to wait for the valet to bring around their car. While it's not clear exactly why the pair was at the Sunset Tower, E! comments that Dylan McDermott, Christina Aguilera and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger were also seen at the hot spot around the same time.

The romance is Gaga's first since calling it quits with her ex-fiance, actor Taylor Kinney, last July, but she suggested there was a new man in her life as she discussed her Super Bowl Halftime Show triumph with radio host Ryan Seacrest last month.

Asked if she had someone special to help celebrate her big gig in Houston, Texas on 5 February, she coyly remarked, "I don't know."

Letting out a nervous laugh, she added, "You know I don't talk about my love life, Ryan! I'm really red. I'm really red and it doesn't go with my outfit!"

It remains to be seen whether Christian will accompany Gaga to Coachella, with the singer recently confirming she is replacing pregnant Beyonce at headliner of the two-weekend California event in April (17).

