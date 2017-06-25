Lady Gaga: 'Let's shine a light on equality'

Share

The singer/actress did not join her A Star is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper at the Glastonbury Festival.

Longtime gay rights supporter Lady Gaga has implored the public and fans to shine a light on equality ahead of New York's Pride parade on Sunday (25Jun17).

The Poker Face singer, who works tirelessly on behalf of the lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and queer (LGBTQ) community, particularly its younger members, shared her thoughts with the Associated Press in a new interview on Friday (23Jun17).

"This weekend is a time for us all to reflect on the importance of tolerance and the importance of bravery and kindness, (and) the importance of us supporting one another," she noted.

Lady Gaga, in common with the likes of Madonna and Cher, has a huge, loyal gay fan base and insists in the interview that she is deeply touched by the "beautiful pride that I see so many of friends and the LGBTQ community have.

"It's a beautiful pride that we all should be in awe of," she added.

June is generally recognized as Pride Month throughout the country thanks to a police raid that occurred on the morning of June 28, 1969, at a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Though gay bars were often the subject of raids by police officials in the 60s, the one which took place at the Stonewall Inn was the first to prompt a reaction from the local community and the event is widely viewed as the first major demonstration in support of gay rights.

Though former presidents including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have often spoken about the importance of Pride Month, President Donald Trump has not acknowledged the celebrations this year (17).

Lady Gaga, meanwhile, has not mentioned whether she will march in the parade. She was not, however, spotted at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday (23Jun17) when her A Star is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper filmed a scene from the pair's upcoming remake of the film classic about two singers at different stages of their careers.

Bradley unexpectedly appeared on stage during the set of singer/songwriter legend and star of the 1976 version, Kris Kristofferson, on the second day of the festival.

© Cover Media