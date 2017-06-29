Lady Gaga performing additional show as part of Dive Bar Tour

  • Home
Lady Gaga
Posted by Cover Media on June 29, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The singer will be joined by two unannounced artists at the show.

Lady Gaga will get up close and personal with fans at another intimate 'dive bar' concert in Las Vegas next month (Jul17) before heading out on her world tour.

The Born This Way hitmaker embarked on a three-city Bud Light Dive Bar Tour last year (16) in support of her new album Joanne, and on 13 July (17), she will perform another small show as part of the tour before kicking off her world trek in August (17).

During the shows, Gaga will be joined by two unannounced artists. The shows will be streamed on Bud Light's Facebook Live page.

"I just love playing in bars...," she tells Billboard.com. "All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York - and you miss that, you know. It's a very wonderful, intimate connection that you get to make with the audience, and it's all about, you know, friendship and love and bonding. It's incredible."

The 31-year-old is also thrilled she will be able to perform songs from Joanne in such an intimate setting, now that the music has been out for several months - because it will be a new way for her to connect to her fans.

"The Dive Bar shows last year, they were informed by the fact that the fans hadn't heard a lot of the material yet," she says. "So I approached them more like a sort of pseudo-electro, pop-underground moment, as opposed to just me at the piano.

"But this time around for the Dive Bar Tour, I intend for it to be even more intimate than it was the last time. I really want to break the songs down and talk to the audience even more and just, you know, sing the hell out of my songs."

