Lady Gaga 'really proud' of Super Bowl performance

Share

Lady Gaga was reportedly very emotional and crying as she walked off the stage following her performance.

Lady Gaga felt "really proud" that she could be herself during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday (05Feb17).

The Poker Face kicked off her high-energy performance by descending from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas onto the stage before racing through a medley of hits such as Just Dance, Bad Romance and Born This Way.

After the show, she reflected on far she had come since her 2008 debut, when both Gaga and her fans were considered "different and so weird", to being given the opportunity to perform in front of millions in the break of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots' game.

"When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird," Lady Gaga told Entertainment Tonight. "We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world with our beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud."

She also praised her fans, saying they "mean everything" to her, and revealed she made the decision for her dramatic entrance in January (17), adding "I just stayed solid and went for it."

According to sources, Gaga was "very emotional" and "crying" as she walked off the stage following her 13-minute performance and there were "hugs and tears" when she reunited with her parents Cynthia and Joe and sister Natali in her dressing room. She had given her mom and dad a shoutout during the show, which was highly praised on Twitter by celebrities including Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

After the performance, Gaga also announced the Joanne World Tour by sharing a GIF on Twitter of herself wearing sunglasses with "Joanne" lighting up across them. The tour will kick off in Vancouver, Canada on 1 August (17) and conclude in Salt Lake City, Utah in December (17) following stops in Europe, the U.K., North America and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

© Cover Media