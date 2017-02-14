Lady Gaga's Grammys outfits silence bodyshamers

Posted by Cover Media on February 14, 2017 at 4:00 am
The Million Reasons singer has yet to confirm if her new moth tattoo is real.

Lady Gaga silenced her Super Bowl bodyshamers with daring outfits featuring underboob and a perfectly flat stomach at Sunday's (12Feb17) Grammy Awards.

Her red carpet look for music's big night revealed lots of skin, all of it taut, while her very cropped Alex Ulichny black leather jacket was so short the lower part of her breasts was clearly visible.

She paired it with tiny patent leather shorts decorated with chains and black thigh-high boots, glitter eyeshadow, bright pink highlights in her hair, and a pair of classic aviator-style sunglasses.

But the first photo she shared on Instagram on Sunday featured a gigantic moth tattoo - a tribute to Moth into Flame, the song she performed onstage at the Staples Centre with heavy metal superstars Metallica.

She captioned the snap: "The Moth & Metallica #ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica," but did not reveal whether the tattoo was for real.

Gaga changed for her performance, adding an even tinier pair of black leather shorts - also featuring chains but with added silver studs - and a cropped Metallica T-shirt with a fishnet glove on her left hand and a fishnet sleeve on her right upper arm.

After an apparently rounded stomach during her Super Bowl show (05Feb17) attracted lots of attention from online trolls - one called her midriff "a little flat tire of fat" - Lady Gaga released an empowering statement last week (ends10Feb17).

"I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do,” she wrote.

“I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions."

