Lady Gaga's make-up artist details 'sacred' creative process

Lady Gaga's make-up artist Sarah Tanno has worked hard to give the singer a "fresh elevated glam" look for her Joanne World Tour.

Lady Gaga's creative process with her make-up artist Sarah Tanno is a "very sacred thing".

Marc Jacobs Beauty global artistry ambassador Sarah, who has been working with Gaga for years, has been ensuring the Poker Face singer is on point with her make-up during her Joanne World Tour.

Talking to PeopleStyle about how she and Gaga came up with the looks, Sarah explained they bond so well because their outlooks are so similar.

"We are always on the same wave length so it’s easy for us to collaborate and shoot ideas back and forth,” Sarah smiled. "Our aesthetic of what we think is beautiful is very similar, which is why we work so well together. Our creative process is a very sacred thing so we like to keep things like this close to our hearts and they all live at Gaga’s archives."

Sarah worked with Gaga to switch things up and give her a "fresh elevated glam" appearance, explaining, "I wanted something that felt new for her and looks incredible on stage". Among the highlights of the star's beauty looks are a winged cat eye accented with crystals and a "Joanne Pink" lip, courtesy of Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Creme in Truth Or Bare.

The latter is swapped for the bright red Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Creme Lipstick in Goddess, and Gaga concludes her show wearing the metallic pink hue Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in 324 Love Buzz.

Gaga has also been showcasing her unique style with multi-colored hair in recent weeks, after working with hairstylist and wig designer Frederic Aspiras to come up with eye-catching 'dos for the tour.

And seeing Gaga's hair transformation has also impacted Sarah's make-up ideas, as she added, "Her hair always inspires the direction I go in. Frederic and I work very closely about our ideas before we present them to Gaga. I love the combination of peach, pink and turquoise Frederic designed. After seeing the hair and the color placement, I knew the make-up would complement it perfectly."

