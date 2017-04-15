Lady Gaga's visual director promises 'wow factor' during Coachella set

Share

Gaga replaced a heavily pregnant Beyonce as the headliner at the festival on Saturday (15Apr17).

Lady Gaga's visual director has promised her headline set at Coachella will be full of surprises.

The Born This Way hitmaker was drafted in to replace Beyonce as the Saturday (15Apr17) headliner at the Californian festival back in February. Beyonce had been scheduled to perform but pulled out after announcing she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z.

Gaga is taking her headliner duties seriously, and has been in rehearsals "pretty much every day" since agreeing to play the festival, her long-time choreographer and visual director Richy Jackson revealed.

"We had to get in those creative meetings quick, we had to start thinking faster because we don’t have a lot of time to put together a show where she’s headlining Coachella - this was sort of out of nowhere because we all thought Beyonce was going to be doing it," he told Entertainment Weekly.

And Jackson revealed that Gaga is "up for anything" for her headline set, but refused to divulge any more information about her highly anticipated performance.

"Well, you know, there's always a 'wow' with Gaga at some point That's all I can say," he teased. "There's always something.

"For the crowd at Coachella, they are there for so many different reasons, so as far as our show, what I can tell you, it is going to be high energy, we are going to play with some of her various genres she has within her as an artist and figure out a way to allocate those things throughout the show, and take some risks and some chances and have a good time, because we’re out there at Coachella."

The 31-year-old singer is the first woman to headline the festival since Bjork in 2007, and will return to the festival next Saturday (22Apr17) for her second headline set at the two weekend festival.

© Cover Media