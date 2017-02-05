Lady Gaga shares behind-the-scenes look at Super Bowl rehearsals

Share

The singer has also released merchandise to coincide with her show on Sunday (05Feb17).

Lady Gaga has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsals for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 30-year-old Applause singer gave fans a backstage glimpse at her performance on Saturday (04Feb17), posting clips to Instagram Stories revealing her preparations for the highly-anticipated show.

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, is seen getting her hair and make-up done, and says to the camera, “I will be playing the halftime show for Super Bowl. You are here with us today, getting a behind-the-scenes peek at our preparation for the show."

The footage includes rehearsals with her backing dancers, who are all dressed in black tracksuits as they perform a sped-up, soundless routine, with no clue as to what song they're dancing to.

The singer also shares a moment where she video calls her grandma Ronnie, who tells Gaga, "You look so beautiful.” “Thank you,” she replies, with a huge smile on her face.

Gaga also goofs around on a golf cart, and goes to the gym in the footage, which ends with the singer taking to the stage for a run-through of her performance.

The Halftime Show will also feature a familiar face for Gaga, as her sister Natalie is working in the wardrobe department. The singer's parents, Cynthia and Joe Germanotta, beamed with pride as they talked about their "inspirational" daughter who was turning one of the biggest gigs in the world into a family affair.

"Our other daughter, Natalie, is involved with the show," Cynthia told Entertainment Tonight. "She's working the wardrobe (department), so we're extremely proud and honored to have all of our family here."

Her dad Joe added, "From the time she was little until now, she's been an inspiration to all of us. Not only to our family, but to the world, and to finally realize this... to be on the biggest stage on the world is every artist's dream."

The Poker Face hitmaker also shared with her fans the release of special merchandise to coincide with her Super Bowl show. "Just in time for the biggest performance of my life... NEW #GAGA MERCH TO CELEBRATE #SB51 shop.ladygaga.com," she captioned a shot on Saturday of her wearing one of the branded T-shirts.

