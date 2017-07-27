  • Home
Lady Gaga slams Donald Trump following transgender military ban
Lady Gaga
Posted by Cover Media on July 27, 2017 at 4:00 am
The pop star has been a strong advocate for mental health awareness since creating her Born this Way Foundation in 2012.

Lady Gaga has become the latest celebrity to slam U.S. President Donald Trump following his new ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

The singer took to Twitter to share a series of passionate posts condemning Trump for his decision, which he announced via Twitter early on Wednesday (26Jul17), accusing him of endangering the lives of "people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation".

The Poker Face star added: "Research says at least 1/2 of High School, University Students, & Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues w/ (with) anyone. Research says at least 1/2 of High School, University Students, & Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues w/ anyone."

Gaga also shared alarming statistics regarding the suicide rate among those who identify as transgender, adding, "Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already? Within the Trans Community are many also who are strong & brave. They should be able to serve if they wish. To have honor if they do.”

The 31-year-old has been a strong advocate for mental health awareness for much of her career and she founded the Born this Way Foundation in 2012, with the goal of supporting and empowering the wellness of young people through mental health resources.

Trump's new transgender ban also sparked outrage from Caitlyn Jenner, a onetime supporter of Trump, who tweeted her opposition to his decision.

"There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us,' she posted. "What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, and gay Star Trek veteran George Takei have also blasted Trump on social media.

© Cover Media

