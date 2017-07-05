Lady Gaga urges fans to be kind to Ed Sheeran

Share

The British singer recently quit using Twitter.

Lady Gaga has declared her love for fellow pop star Ed Sheeran after he was scared off Twitter following a barrage of nasty insults from her fans.

The Shape of You hitmaker had already been having a tough time tolerating the vicious rhetoric from social media critics, and the misunderstanding which led to Gaga's followers attacking him online was the last straw.

"Lady Gaga's fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f**king hate," he told The Sun. "And it wasn't anything to do with that at all. So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s**t."

Ed's comments caught Gaga's attention, and she has now reached out to the singer online and urged her devotees to show their respect.

On Tuesday (04Jul17), Gaga, who campaigns against bullying through her Born This Way Foundation, shared an old photo of the pair posing together on Instagram.

"What an incredible talented artist," she wrote in the caption. "I LOVE ED, @edsheeran deserves all our love and respect like all humans do.

"I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart (sic) of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity."

Sheeran has yet to comment on Gaga's public show of support, but the 26-year-old Brit is doing his best to move past the negativity and prove his detractors wrong by continuing to top the charts.

"It's weird," he told Q magazine. "With every performer, you're kind of doing it because you want people to like you. Musically, I know I'm not everybody's cup of tea but there are people who've never met me but have this rage about me as a human being. It's quite daunting to have millions of people who want you to fail."

He added, "The only way to silence people who want you to fail is to keep succeeding."

© Cover Media