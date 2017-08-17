Lake Bell opens about newborn son

Share

Lake Bell and her husband Scott Campbell are in the "big leagues" now they have two children.

Lake Bell has finally revealed that her young son is called Ozzy.

It was reported in June (17) that the actress had welcomed her second child with husband Scott Campbell, and they have kept quiet about the new addition to their family ever since.

However, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (16Aug17), the 38-year-old revealed they had named their son Ozzy, short for Osgood.

After confirming he was not named after rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Lake confessed she and Scott hadn't thought about having a second child and were content with their two-year-old daughter Nova.

"It was one of those things where my husband and I were so excited to have just one kid. We have a beautiful daughter, Nova. She's awesome," she said. "We were so excited to travel the world. We were like, 'We're going to be modern. We don't have to have two kids'... Then we had sexual intercourse."

The What Happens in Vegas actress admitted Nova was having trouble adjusting to her new sibling and how having two kids was a challenge, adding she thought having one was "really hard" but as a mother-of-two "you're in the big leagues".

"There's so much wrangling and so many logistics. Your marriage turns into just a logistics conversation," she explained. "The other day - and I promise this is without hyperbole; this really happened - we were going through our schedules… we really made a moment in our schedule to plan our schedule."

She also explained how she won't let her daughter have technology "screen time" until she is much older.

"She's going to get there. I'm not that new age. I understand that it exists. Maybe for her third birthday she can have, like, two minutes on it. I don't know; I'm a terrible mother. Very strict!" she joked.

