Lana Del Rey: 'Collaboration with Sean Lennon meant a lot to him'

Lana Del Rey hopes the trailer for her new album highlights her contributions to the world.

Lana Del Rey's collaboration with Sean Lennon was "more than just a song for him".

The 32-year-old singer has released her eagerly awaited fourth album Lust for Life, featuring the vocals of other artists including The Weeknd, Stevie Nicks and the son of late musical icon John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Sean has already spoken about how thrilled he was that Lana dubbed his contribution as "perfect", feedback he had never received before, and the brunette beauty can't believe others haven't been as complimentary about his work.

“Absolutely," she told NME when asked if she thinks there's some tragedy in the fact that she gave him his greatest praise to date. "It’s why I think it’s more than just a song for him – for both of us, He’s sensitive, you know. I assume that’s from his father and I think he would probably say that it’s been... Some of his reviews have been difficult. I thought that was one of those moments on the record where it was a little bit of a ‘bigger than us’ moment. I told him, ‘I’m the one who’s honored, I’m the lucky one; so I just want you to remember that, Sean, I’m singing with you.’”

Lana teased the record with a quirky trailer earlier this year (17), a black and white clip showing herself as a hologram living in the H of the Hollywood sign and telling fans how she makes her music, while dabbling in magic. With a mystical feel to proceedings, the star hopes she gives a strong message through her commentary.

"I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I’m a bit of a mystic at heart," she smiled. “I like that trailer because I talk about my contribution, which is something you start to think about. I’ve got good intentions. It’s not always going to come out right – it hasn’t come out right a lot of the time – but at the core my intentions have always been so good. With the music or when I get into a relationship, it’s always just because I really want to. That’s what’s at the root of this really cute, witchy B-movie.”

© Cover Media