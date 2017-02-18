Lana Del Rey teases new music with mysterious posters

Share

The singer hasn't released an album since Honeymoon was unveiled in 2015.

Lana Del Rey has sparked rumors of new music by having a series of mysterious posters installed around Los Angeles.

A fan site has been tweeting photos of the posters which popped up around the city on Friday (17Feb17), with the images showing the Born to Die singer advertising a visual project called Love.

Lana, who hasn't released an album since Honeymoon in 2015, also registered a new song called Young & In Love recently, and it's been speculated the two are linked.

It was previously reported Young & In Love has been co-written with Born to Die collaborator Emile Haynie, Summertime Sadness songwriter Rick Nowels and Katy Perry producer Benny Blanco. And it is also claimed the music video for the new track was produced by Rich Lee, who has worked with Eminem, Maroon 5 and will.i.am.

Lana, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, previously told NME.com she was under no pressure from her record label to put out another album quickly.

"I do have early thoughts about what I'd like to do with (the album)," she said last year (16). "My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don't have that pressure. I'm just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That's enough for me."

The 31-year-old singer will also be performing at the Oya Festival in Oslo, Norway, in August (17), alongside Mac DeMarco and MO. She will also play the first Lollapalooza Paris, along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies and The Weeknd in July (17).

Lana also appeared on The Weeknd's Starboy album, singing on Stargirl Interlude and co-writing and performing backing vocals on Party Monster.

