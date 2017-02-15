Laura Benanti gives birth after 2015 miscarriage heartbreak

Share

The Broadway veteran's baby girl was born on Valentine's Day.

Actress Laura Benanti is a new mom.

The 37-year-old Tony Award winner and her husband Patrick Brown announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, last year (16) and the child was born on Valentine’s Day (14Feb17).

The baby’s name and other details have not been released.

The Broadway veteran recently spoke out about discovering she was pregnant a year after suffering a miscarriage.

Laura, who wed Brown in November (15), told People, "I was so worried and also really scared during the first trimester. I was really scared, all the time."

And she admits her severe morning sickness didn't help, adding, "I don’t know what man named it morning sickness. It’s the most ridiculous term I have ever heard. It should be called just '24/7, Never Get a Break’ sickness. It was really rough. I was throwing up multiple times a day, and (I was) really dehydrated. I was barely functioning as a human."

Benanti had to fight the early effects of her pregnancy while working, because she couldn't afford to take time off from her hit Broadway show She Loves Me.

Her doctor finally made her see sense, and Laura dropped two performances from her weekly eight shows.

"When my doctor was like, 'This is nuts! You need to take care of yourself', I wasn’t like, 'Well, the show must go on!'," she explains. "I was like, 'No, I’m a human being, and I had a miscarriage and I don’t want another one'. So I really made my pregnancy a priority."

After losing her baby in 2015, Laura penned an article for The Huffington Post about the stigma attacked to miscarriage.

"There’s some deep-seated misogyny in our culture where women are not allowed to mourn the loss of their pregnancy," she adds. "I felt like the only thing that would make me feel a tiny bit less crazy about losing my pregnancy was feeling like perhaps I could help other women not feel alone because I felt so alone.

"I was overwhelmed by the response. I didn’t know who would read it, and I am so grateful to be part of that conversation."

