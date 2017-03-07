Laura Dern avoids wearing any make-up when off-duty

Share

Laura Dern simply uses La Mer lip balm and L'Oreal mascara most days.

Laura Dern prefers to go completely barefaced when she's not at work.

The American actress rose to fame as a child star, and continues to be in demand in Hollywood, garnering keys roles in HBO's Big Little Lies, David Lynch's reboot of Twin Peaks and a part in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

As her onscreen jobs require her to wear a lot of heavy cosmetics, Laura goes make-up free whenever possible.

"Being an actress my whole life, it feels so good to have a clean face when I'm off, so I'm not a big make-up wearer," she told The New York Times. "The two things I always put on are my La Mer lip balm and the L'Oreal mascara I've been using forever - the voluminous one in waterproof black. If I need something more, I use La Prairie cream blush. It's super-natural and also looks great on film."

When it comes to glowing skin, the 50-year-old shares that her secret is a little of Cle de Peau foundation or Burberry Fresh Glow BB cream. And as the mother of son Ellery, 15, and daughter Jaya, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Harper, Laura admits that she selects cosmetics that can be applied on-the-go.

"I'm raising two children; I need beauty products with luminescent qualities. Last night I had press until midnight and was at a meeting at 5:15 this morning. I put the cream on with some face oil - Neal's Yard has this lovely rosehip oil - and everyone says, 'Oh, you're so glow-y!'"

Laura is also "obsessed" with Chanel's new lip crayons, especially the pink-hued No. 2 Rose Violine, as it is a close match to her natural skin color.

But the one beauty product the blonde beauty never travels without is her stash of luxury lip products.

"The one thing that is with me at all times, in my purse, in the car is my La Mer lip balm," she smiled.

© Cover Media