Laura Dern urges interviewers to be more interesting

Posted by Cover Media on June 20, 2017 at 4:00 am
The Jurassic Park star isn't challenged to talk about what really matters while promoting movies.

Actress Laura Dern has challenged reporters to ask her better questions during interviews.

The Jurassic Park star, who is currently playing Agent Dale Cooper's iconic secretary Diane in the Twin Peaks sequel series, admits she and her castmates are often bored while promoting new projects and she's urging members of the media to come up with more creative ways to quiz the stars.

"I am always stunned by the amount of press I have done in my life with respected actors, and we sit there and wait for someone to ask something that we are passionate about, rather than something funny that happened on the set," she said at a Cannes Lions session panel over the weekend, according to Page Six.

"Narcissism only lasts for so long, and I’m thinking, 'Oh my God, how long can he talk about himself?' There should be a cause we can talk about."

The Wild At Heart star admits she enjoyed promoting the film Wild, in which she portrayed Reese Witherspoon's dying mom, because interviews gave her a chance to raise awareness about cancer - her character battles lung cancer in the movie.

"I was happy to do that," she added. "For me, it was an act of service, a beautiful teachable moment."

The actress is part of the new Star Wars movie, and she hopes the press junkets and interviews as she promotes the film later this year will be more interesting now she has made her feelings known.

