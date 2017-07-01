Laura Haddock’s stylist: ‘Working with the actress is so easy’

Share

Laura Haddock’s stylist has recalled some of her favorite red carpet moments with the actress.

Laura Haddock’s stylist Aimee Croysdill has named the actress as the most style-savvy star she’s ever worked with.

English b Laura, who’s married to fellow thespian Sam Claflin, is currently gracing the big screen as sexy professor Vivian Wembley in Transformers: The Last Knight.

To help promote the film, Laura has been attending red carpet events around the world. For the recent London premiere of the film, Laura stunned in a bespoke powdery pink Emilia Wickstead dress and Aimee reveals working with the star is a breeze.

“Laura Haddock has such exquisite taste, we wanted to capture her own personal style and take it to the red carpet,” she gushed to Vogue.co.uk. “Laura and I have worked together for a long time now, so this all comes naturally.”

“Laura, for sure (is the most style-savvy star). She's the most chic and elegant person I've ever met.”

Laura also looked radiant in a Miu Miu gown at the Chicago premiere of the fifth Transformers movie, showing off once again her feminine glamour.

Asked to name her favorite styled outfit, Aimee was quick to pick out another dress worn by her favorite client.

“Laura Haddock at the 2015 BAFTAs (by Ashi Studio) always stands out in my mind, but I feel like recently we may have trumped that look with a couture Giambattista Valli gown in China,” the stylist smiled.

“I will also never forget Sally Hawkins in Valentino Haute Couture at the 2014 Oscars when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Blue Jasmine. We had such an incredible experience with the Valentino team, the seamstress who fitted the dress in the U.K. was so dedicated she flew out to meet us in LA for final adjustments.”

