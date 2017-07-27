  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Laura Linney recounts ghost sighting at 'haunted' theater

Laura Linney recounts ghost sighting at 'haunted' theater

Laura Linney recounts ghost sighting at 'haunted' theater
Laura Linney
Posted by Cover Media on July 27, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Laura Linney is adamant she once sighted a female spirit with blonde hair and a blue dress at the Belasco Theater in New York.

Laura Linney is convinced she saw a ghost during a dress rehearsal for a play in New York.

In addition to her film career the actress has appeared in numerous theater productions, including revivals of The Crucible and The Seagull.

But Laura admits one of her most memorable moments on stage had to be when she was preparing for the 1998 Broadway premiere of Joanna Murray-Smith's Honour at the Belasco Theater, notoriously rumored to be haunted, and allegedly encountered paranormal activity.

"Legend is that during final dress rehearsals, that's when the ghosts come out," she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (26Jul17). "I had forgotten this and I was doing a play with Jane Alexander, and I turned to (her) and I looked up to the upper balcony... (Which you) can only get in from the outside - and those doors were locked. And I looked up and there was a woman standing in the front row looking over, with a blue dress and blonde hair. And I just thought, 'Well, hello.'"

After sighting the figure, the Love Actually star took a second and looked at her co-star Jane. But when she glanced back to the balcony, the woman was gone.

"I didn't say anything to anyone for a while... I went to the house manager and I said, 'Joe, I think I saw a ghost.' And he went, 'Male or female?' I said, 'Female.' And he went, 'Blue dress, blonde hair?'" sighed Laura.

In spite of the spooky experience, the 53-year-old insisted she would happily return to the theater and imagines it is probably not a bad location for spirits to exist.

"I wouldn't mind being a ghost at the Belasco," she laughed.

© Cover Media

Related news

Bella Thorne: 'People need to get over me and Scott Disick'

Posted on 27/07/2017
Bella Thorne has set her sights on a potential new beau.

Zayn Malik addresses ongoing struggle with anxiety in new video

Posted on 27/07/2017
Zayn Malik also admitted he struggles to socialise in a big group of people.

Justin Bieber accidentally runs over photographer after church service - report

Posted on 27/07/2017
Justin Bieber sat and waited with a photographer for 10 minutes before an ambulance arrived after accidentally running him over while leaving church on Wednesday night (26Jul17).

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Game of Throne Stars and couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie buy a home together!

All photo albums

Facebook