Laura Prepon pregnant - report

The actress and her fiance Ben Foster have yet to announce the baby news as they celebrate at the Sundance Film Festival.

Orange is the New Black star Laura Prepon is pregnant, according to reports.

Sources tell People magazine the actress and her fiance Ben Foster are expecting their first child together.

The pair has been an item since last year (16), and Foster proposed in October.

The couple is celebrating its baby news at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where Laura is promoting her new movie The Hero.

The baby news is almost as shocking as their engagement - Prepon showed up to the New York premiere of The Girl on the Train (Oct16) with a new ring, and gushed about her fiance.

The actress recently confessed she is having trouble planning her wedding because of the couple's busy schedules: "He's going off to do two movies," she told E! News. "It's just, you know, scheduling. It's a lot."

Laura is also struggling with her guest list because she wants her big day to be an intimate affair.

"We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about," she said. "It's weird, (but) apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues. The (Orange is the New Black) cast alone is, like, 50 people."

But for now, Laura is enjoying her engagement: "I'm happy... He's the love of my life."

Ben ended his engagement to Sean Penn's ex-wife, Robin Wright, for a second time in 2015. They began dating in 2012 and he proposed in December, 2013, but they split almost a year later. They reconciled before finally calling it quits in 2015. Last year (16), he was also romantically linked to rocker Jack White's ex-wife Karen Elson.

Laura previously dated Christopher Masterson, the brother of her That 70's Show co-star Danny Masterson, and actor Scott Michael Foster.

© Cover Media