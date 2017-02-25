Lauren Conrad debuts new fine jewelry line

Share

The former Hills star announced her pregnancy on New Year's Day (17).

Pregnant Lauren Conrad is expanding her design credentials by releasing her first diamond jewelry collection.

The former The Hills reality star has been creating fashionable costume accessories as part of her ongoing collaboration with retailer Kohl's, but now she is adding fine jewelry to the venture.

The 31-year-old, who also has her own Fair Trade shopping site, The Little Market, has been a longtime fan of fine pieces since receiving a gold birthstone ring with an amethyst from her parents.

"I love trendy jewelry, but I also love collecting vintage pieces," she explains to People.com.

Her first fine jewelry line for Kohl's will launch on Thursday (02Mar17), and expectant Lauren insists her favorite items make perfect 'push presents', gifts awarded to new mothers after giving birth.

"I very much believe in the 'push present' idea!" she smiles.

Highlighting her favorite items, the entrepreneur adds, "I really love the little bands (rings), whether it's in a particular stone or coordinating with your child's birthstone. You can layer it with your wedding ring or wear it alone."

Lauren is also thrilled to be working with the diamonds and other precious stones.

"They sent me all the different stones, the cuts that I could play with and sketch into. It was so much fun."

Lauren has noted previously that she's thrilled to see her pieces on the street, and can't wait to spot her special new rings too.

"It's always cool to see it just randomly in person," she says. "I see it on social media a bit, but when you pass someone wearing something you made, you usually do a double take!"

Lauren announced last month (Jan17) she and musician husband William Tell are expecting their first baby.

