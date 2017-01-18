Lauren Conrad's hair will be perfect when she gives birth

Lauren Conrad's hair will be perfect when she gives birth
Lauren Conrad
Posted by Cover Media on January 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Lauren Conrad's hair stylist Kristin Ess has offered her services in the delivery room.

Lauren Conrad's hair stylist promises to be on hand with a "blow dryer and round brush" when the star gives birth.

Reality TV favorite Lauren announced on New Year's Day that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child, sharing the news via her Instagram page.

The blonde beauty never has a hair out of place on the red carpet, and now her hair stylist and close friend Kristin Ess has promised the same will be true when it comes to giving birth.

"I will be there, blow dryer and round brush in hand, no doubt. That's the least I can do for her," Kristin smiled to People.

Kristin, who also counts Lucy Hale as a client, shares that Lauren's haircare routine hasn't changed since she fell pregnant as the pair don't rely on heavy sprays much anyway.

"If she has, she hasn't been vocal about it," she said. "We don't use a tonne of sprays in general on her. We do one hairdo and then we do another hairdo, and if we do use aerosol sprays, it's a super soft amount - even before she was pregnant. For the most part, we use pomade on her for texture, braids and waves."

While Lauren, 30, is still months off giving birth, Kristin is being kept busy with her new haircare line for U.S. retailer Target. The line is made up of a shampoo, conditioner, pomade, curl defining creme and a beach wave spray.

"Lauren's favorites are the shampoo and conditioner, probably because of the color of the bottle - she loves anything blush toned," Kristin shared.

© Cover Media

