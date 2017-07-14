  • Home
Lauren Graham praises Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel on Emmy nomination

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham
Posted by Cover Media on July 14, 2017 at 11:30 am
The Handmaid's Tale earned 13 Emmy Award nominations in total.

Lauren Graham rushed to congratulate former co-star Alexis Bledel after she earned her first-ever Emmy Award nomination on Thursday (13Jul17).

The actresses have remained close since starring as mother and daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore on the hit U.S. TV show Gilmore Girls, which was revived for a new mini-series last year.

And when the nominations were announced, and Alexis' role as Ofglen on The Handmaid's Tale saw her recognised for the first time in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category, Lauren was quick to praise her former co-star.

"Congratulations, @alexisbledel, for the nom for your beautiful work on @HandmaidsOnHulu! So excited and happy for you. Brava! Love, LG," Lauren wrote on Twitter.

It was recently announced that Alexis will be returning as a series regular in the second season of the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel.

The actress wasn't the only member of the show cast to receive an Emmy nomination. Elisabeth Moss, who plays lead character Offred in the series, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Ann Dowd, Aunt Lydia in the show, will compete with co-star Samira Wiley, who plays Moira, for the Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama Series prize.

It was one of two first-time Emmy nominations for Ann, who is also up for guest actress in a drama series for HBO's The Leftovers, and the actress admitted she's "pinching herself' after hearing the news.

"The overwhelming feeling is gratitude," she added to the Los Angeles Times. "Because so many actors deserve to be recognized and so many actors work so hard and don't know where their next job is. And to have the great fortune of playing roles like Patti (in The Leftovers) and Aunt Lydia, there's a great fortune in that. Really, the strongest feeling is gratitude."

The Handmaid's Tale earned 13 nominations in total, including a nod for Outstanding Drama.

The Emmy Awards take place on 17 September in Los Angeles.

© Cover Media

