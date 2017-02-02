Lauren Jauregui: 'My open letter to Trump is an alarm call'

Share

The musician has made a lifetime pledge to stand up for human rights.

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui wrote her powerful open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump to "wake up" the masses.

The Cuban-American pop star's well-written piece was published in People magazine on Monday (30Jan17), just days after the billionaire reality TV star-turned-politician signed a series of controversial executive orders.

Lauren took particular issue with his reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, a formerly abandoned order preventing U.S. charities from funding abortions abroad, and his 'Muslim ban' travel order, which bars refugees and immigrants from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering America.

"I got so angry when I heard about the 'Muslim ban'," she tells MTV News. "Or, not really a Muslim ban - it was just seven specific countries in the Middle East (and North Africa) whose people have never participated in any affiliation with a terrorist attack (on U.S. soil). Those seven countries have never even been associated with that.

"So to claim them as 'terrorists' is even false to begin with. It doesn’t make any sense. So I was like, 'We need to write something about this'. People need to know what’s going on. People need to wake up."

Lauren feels personally attacked by what is happening in American politics right now and she fears for the future.

"I am a woman," she explains, "One of (Trump’s) first executive orders was to take away our rights to our bodies. I am also a bisexual. His vice-president (Mike Pence) believes in conversion therapy. I am also of immigrant descent. My grandparents and my mom came from Cuba back in the 60s because they were fleeing from communism and (Fidel) Castro. I wouldn’t be here otherwise.

"I don’t understand what’s going on right now. It just doesn’t make any sense."

And Lauren insists she won't be silenced, pledging: "I’ve always had this sense of justice; I get that from my mom, for sure. When you see stuff that’s wrong... you gotta point that out."

