Laurence Fishburne's daughter arrested in Florida - report

Share

The actor's middle child Montana reportedly spent the night in jail.

Actor Laurence Fishburne's daughter was taken into custody by police for suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday (11Mar17).

Montana Fishburne, 25, was arrested near her home in Fort Lauderdale by Florida Highway Patrol troopers after allegedly rear-ending a Land Rover while driving her white Toyota Corolla.

According to DailyMail.com, Montana was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), property damage, and DUI with blood alcohol readings above .15. She reportedly failed sobriety tests on the scene and locked in blood alcohol level readings on her breathalyzer tests - scores far above the state of Florida's legal driving limit of .08.

“I noticed an open bottle of wine (in Montana's car) on the real left floor, and the two front seats were splashed with a purple liquid with a strong odor of alcohol,” one of the troopers wrote in a police report obtained by the Daily Mail. “Subject (Fishburne) was moving around constantly and was making incoherent statements."

Montana spent the night at Broward County Sheriff’s Office and was released on Sunday (12Mar17) morning after posting a $2,500 bail bond.

This isn't the first time she has grabbed headlines for scandalous behavior. Back in 2010 Montana launched a brief career in the adult sex industry by starring in a pornographic film.

Montana is Laurence's second child with his ex-wife Hajna O. Moss, who he divorced in 1990 after five years of marriage. He and Moss are also parents to 30-year-old actor son Langston. Laurence remarried actress Gina Torres in 2002 and they share daughter Delilah, who turns 10 in June.

© Cover Media